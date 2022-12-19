Citigroup, Revlon creditors legal dispute over $500M ends with dismissal - report
- A legal dispute between Citigroup (NYSE:C) and firms that had loans outstanding to Revlon has ended with the case being dismissed, Bloomberg reported Monday. The dismissal came after the remaining holdouts agreed to return their portion of $504M that creditors still had following a court victory for Citi in September.
- In the high-profile blunder, Citi (C) accidentally sent $900M to the Revlon lenders, the full amount they were owed, rather than the smaller periodic payments they had planned to transmit, in August 2020.
- A Citi spokesperson declined to comment to Seeking Alpha on the matter.
- Citi (C) had sued money managers that refused to return the funds and the bank initially lost the lawsuit in February 2021, but won on appeal in September 2022.
