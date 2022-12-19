TD SYNNEX expands Google Cloud offering in nearly 60 countries
Dec. 19, 2022
- TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) has announced its expansion to Google Cloud in nearly 60 additional countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia.
- This new expansion provides users in nearly 60 additional markets greater access to TD SYNNEX’s offerings that can be implemented with Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more.
- The initial Google Cloud offering rollout included the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, and France.
- “TD SYNNEX has seen significant growth opportunities in these markets with our hyperscaler relationships, and expanding our availability to Google Cloud in these countries allows us to provide excellent scalability and services to meet existing needs.” said Sergio Farache, CSO.
