Luxury goods provider Lanvin Group shares tumble in wake of SPAC merger

Dec. 19, 2022

Luxury fashion goods provider Lanvin Group (LANV) saw its stock tumble on Monday in the wake of last week's merger with SPAC Primavera Capital.

Lanvin shares opened at $7.20, slipping to a low of $6.68 in early trading before climbing to a high of $8.57 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $7.36 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Shares of the combined company sank 23% following their debut on Thursday, later shifting gears on Friday to rally 24%. The stock closed at $9.90 on Wednesday, the last session before the merger closed.

A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, Lanvin owns several legacy luxury goods brands, including Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John's Knits.

Lanvin and Primaverra announced plans to merge in March through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of Lanvin at $1.5B and the equity value of the combined company at up to $1.9B.

