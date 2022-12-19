Viridian Therapeutics initiated at buy at Needham on lead asset for thyroid eye disease

Dec. 19, 2022 2:59 PM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN), HZNPAMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Macro closeup of young woman face with Grave"s disease hyperthyroidism symptoms of ophthalmopathy bulging eyes proptosis edema

ablokhin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Needham has initiated Viridian Therapeutics with a buy rating saying that VRDN-001, the company's lead candidate for thyroid eye disease (TED), has several advantages over Tepezza (teprotumumab) from Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP).
  • The firm has a $45 price target (61% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Serge Belanger noted that based on early-stage data, VRDN-001 has the potential for more convenient dosing, faster onset, and improved efficacy compared to Tepezza, which is considered the standard of care for the condition.
  • He noted that Amgen's (AMGN) recent announcement it would pay $27.8B to acquire Horizon (HZNP) validates the rapid growth of the market for TED.
  • Belanger noted that TED treatments are a multi-billion-dollar opportunity given there are ~20K patients with an active form of the disease and 75K-80K with a chronic form.
  • A key catalyst will come in 2024 with a phase 3 data readout for VRDN-001.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners calls Viridian (NASDAQ:VRDN) a buy in light of phase 1/2 data for VRDN-001.

