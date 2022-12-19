Supreme Court schedules arguments for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
- The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled for Feb. 28, 2023 arguments in lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden's authority to forgive as much as $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125K per year, the court said Monday.
- Two separate cases related to the debt forgiveness program will be heard on the same day. In Biden v. Nebraska, six Republican-led states contend that Biden doesn't have the authority to implement the program. In Department of Education v. Brown, two borrowers said they were unfairly excluded from the program.
- In November, Biden extended the pause on the repayment of federal student loans while the administration defends in court his ability to cancel portions of student dent.
- Stocks that have been affected by the debt forgiveness plan include Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), -2.3% in Monday afternoon trading, Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) -1.6%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) -4.6%, and SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) +0.7%.
- In August, Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 of student debt per borrower earning less than $125K and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
