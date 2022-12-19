Vertex Pharmaceuticals downgraded to hold at Jefferies on valuation, stock outperformance

Dec. 19, 2022 4:04 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Jefferies has downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to hold from buy and taken the stock off its franchise pick list due to its current valuation and strong performance this year.
  • The firm has a $340 price target (12% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Michael Yee said that Vertex is up ~40% year-to-date and has a ~$80B valuation.
  • He noted that while the biotech's fundamentals are good and pipeline is strong, "this is fairly accounted for in our current probability adjusted [sum of the parts] valuation."
  • Yee wrote that although VX-548, a chronic pain candidate, could be a potential blockbuster, top-line phase 3 data will not come until late 2023 at the earliest.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor ONeil Trader has a buy rating on Vertex (VRTX), but notes the company will need to rely on its pipeline and business development as its core cystic fibrosis franchise will peak soon.

