Beginning the last full trading week of 2022, stocks dropped again on Monday, adding to weakness seen last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's rate hike and hawkish projections. This marked the fourth consecutive day in a row that Wall Street has suffered a pullback.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.5%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -0.9% and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.5%.

The Nasdaq led the declines among the major averages, falling 159.38 points to close at 10,546.03. The S&P 500 slipped 34.70 points to finish at 3,817.66, while the Dow retreated 162.92 points to end at 32,757.54.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower. This was led by a 2.2% drop in Communication Services. Consumer Discretionary, Info Tech, Materials and Real Estate all fell more than 1%. Energy ended with a fractional gain.

"Significant declines across big-cap tech once again pressured the market today," analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha. "It was a continuation of price action seen last week as investors continue to weigh growing recession risks despite the good news that was received last week on the inflation front."

Zaccardi added: "Investors might be positioning for a tough first half of next year that could see a mild recession. Hopes are dwindling for a Santa Claus rally which is technically the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year."

The major U.S. equity averages lost ground last week, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 2%. The slide came as the Fed raised rates by another 50 basis points and increased its projection for how high rates will ultimately need to go to get inflation under control.

Looking at the bond market, yields pushed higher on Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 11 basis points to 3.59% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) advanced 8 basis points to 4.26%.

"Our main message to investors is to be cautious," James Demmert, CIO at Main Street Research, said. "The Fed is trying to engineer a soft economic landing that in our view has a high likelihood of failing and causing a recession in 2023. The Fed would like inflation to settle at 2% and it’s hard to imagine that happening without a recession and much higher unemployment, as the current rate of inflation is still way above that 2% target. Stock indexes are vulnerable at current levels."

Among active stocks, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) more than tripled in value on positive trial results for its liver drug.