Vici Properties enters triple-net lease with Hard Rock for Mirage Hotel & Casino
Dec. 19, 2022
- Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) has entered into a triple-net lease agreement with Hard Rock International, as part of Hard Rock's acquisition of the operations of the Mirage Hotel & Casino, it said Monday.
- Under terms of the agreement, Hard Rock rents the Mirage's real property from Vici (VICI). Initial total annual rent under the lease with Hard Rock is $90.0M, with an initial term of 25 years plus three 10-year tenant renewal options. Rent under the lease will increase annually by 2.0% (with escalation of 2.0% or the rate of CPI, whichever is the greatest and subject to a cap of 3.0%, beginning in year 11). The tenant's obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by Hard Rock.
- Annual base rent payments under Vici's (VICI) master lease with MGM Resorts International (MGM) have been reduced by $90.0M, to a total of $770.0M, to account for MGM's divestiture of the Mirage operations.
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) agreed about a year ago to sell Mirage Hotel & Casino for ~$1.1B
