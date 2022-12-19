HEICO GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.02, revenue of $609.64M beats by $6.1M
- HEICO press release (NYSE:HEI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $609.64M (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.1M.
- Improvement in the commercial aerospace market has resulted in nine consecutive quarters of sequential growth in net sales and operating income at the Flight Support Group.
- The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up from 22.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- EBITDA increased 23% to $172.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up from $139.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- As we look ahead to fiscal 2023, we anticipate net sales growth in both the FSG and ETG, principally driven by demand for the majority of our products. Additionally, recent cost inflation and potential supply chain disruptions lingering from the COVID-19 global pandemic may lead to higher material and labor costs. During fiscal 2023, we plan to continue our commitments to developing new products and services, further market penetration, and an aggressive acquisition strategy while maintaining our financial strength and flexibility.
