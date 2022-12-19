Banc of California announces promotions, retirement
Dec. 19, 2022 4:23 PM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) promoted several senior executives and said Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Lynn Sullivan is set to retire.
- Sullivan's retirement is effective as of 2022-end, but will serve as a consultant to the banking unit for a six-month transition period.
- The promotions are effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- COO of the banking unit, John Sotoodeh, has been promoted to COO of the company and the unit. President of Commercial and Real Estate Banking Hamid Hussain has been promoted to the president of the banking unit. General counsel of the company and the banking unit, Ido Dotan, has been promoted to chief administrative officer, in addition to the current role. Olivia Lindsay, deputy chief risk officer, has been promoted to chief risk officer.
- Source: Press Release
Comments