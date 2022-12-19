Steelcase Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.02, revenue of $826.9M misses by $9.52M
Dec. 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Steelcase press release (NYSE:SCS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $826.9M (+12.0% Y/Y) misses by $9.52M.
- Revenue and earnings growth driven by strong beginning backlog and year-over-year pricing benefits
- Gross margin improved 120 basis points compared to prior year driven by a 280 basis point improvement in the Americas
- Actions to reduce cost structure expected to produce approximately $30 million of annualized savings
- Fourth quarter outlook projects earnings growth compared to prior year driven by pricing benefits and includes savings from recent action.
- Outlook: The company expects fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenue to be in the range of $740 to $765 million. The company reported revenue of $753.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The projected revenue range is approximately flat, including on an organic basis, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
- The company expects to report earnings per share of between $0.05 to $0.09 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.11 to $0.15
- Gross margin of approximately 29 percent, with projected pricing benefits, net of inflation, of approximately $65 million as compared to the prior year.
- Shares +3.68%.
Comments