Multi-state operators hit hard as cannabis banking legislation excluded from spending bill

A long-shot attempt by lawmakers to get the SAFE Banking Act passed by including it in the omnibus spending bill has failed, Marijuana Moment reported.

Most of the major multi-state operators fell by double digits late in Monday's trading session when the news broke.

While the legislation could still pass as a stand-alone bill in the lame duck session, with only a couple of weeks until the new Congress is sworn in, that prospect is highly unlikely.

There is hope that the legislation will have legs in 2023. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the incoming chair of the House Committee, recently told Punchbowl News that while he is opposed to the legislation, he has "pledged to have an open process" in discussing it.

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Cannabis ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has said he wants to take up the SAFE Banking in 2023.