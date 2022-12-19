Ally Financial a new short idea at Hedgeye
Dec. 19, 2022 4:31 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was added a new short idea at Hedgeye as the firm sees the auto finance market likely to suffer as the probability of recession increases. Ally fell 4.4% on Monday.
- "Publicly traded auto finance companies like ALLY – even with predominately prime exposure – are squarely in the crosshairs of this macro headwind backdrop," Hedgeye analyst Josh Steiner wrote in a note on Sunday. "We expect the road ahead for ALLY to remain difficult for some time yet to come."
- Hedgeye expects the market will "compress multiples on falling earnings wherever it perceives rising risk."
- Earlier this month Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial (ALLY), Capital One Financial (COF), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) to underweight from equal-weight as the firmed turned more cautious on consumer finance names.
- Ally Financial (ALLY) short interest is 4.7%.
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on Thursday to discuss the ALLY call.
- Last month the SA Quant system flagged Ally (ALLY) for a high risk of performing poorly.
