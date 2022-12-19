Inspirato GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $93.13M beats by $1.26M

Dec. 19, 2022 4:37 PM ETInspirato Incorporated (ISPO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Inspirato press release (NASDAQ:ISPO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line.
  • Revenue of $93.13M (+43.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.26M.
  • Revised downward guidance 2022: The Company now anticipates full-year 2022 revenue of approximately $340 million, a year-over-year increase of approximately 45%.
  • Updated revenue expectations reflect lower than anticipated Total Occupancy in the fourth quarter and a reduced pace of new Pass subscription sales witnessed in October and November that is expected to continue through year-end.
  • By year-end, the Company anticipates selling approximately 500 Inspirato for Good subscription and trip packages amounting to more than $1 million of revenue which will be recognized primarily in 2023, along with the facilitation of over $1 million of donations to our non-profit partners.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, is expected to be approximately $35 million for 2022.
  • The Company expects to end the year with approximately $80 million of cash and with no debt outstanding.
  • Shares +7.44%.

