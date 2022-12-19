MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced that it has closed on the sale of the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for $1.075B in cash.

The casino company said the closing of this transaction represents another important step in the pursuit of MGM's long-term strategic objectives.

The casino operator plans to use the proceeds from the Mirage transaction to further advance its capital allocation strategy which includes maintaining a strong balance sheet, pursuing targeted growth opportunities

VICI Properties (VICI), as the real estate owner of The Mirage will enter into a new lease agreement with Hard Rock.

Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

The Mirage has a notable history on the Strip. Golden Nugget and developer Steve Wynn purchased the future land of the Mirage in 1986. The resort opened on November 22, 1989, after two years of construction. It was the world's most expensive resort at the time at $630M and was considered one of the first megaresorts with many non-gaming features. The success of the Mirage led to a building boom in Las Vegas in the 1990s of theme casino-resorts.

