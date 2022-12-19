NewAmsterdam Pharma names David Topper CFO

Dec. 19, 2022 NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NAMS)
  • NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) on Monday said it had appointed David Topper as its CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Topper most recently served as CFO and board director of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) through which NAMS became public.
  • NAMS, a Dutch metabolic therapy developer, merged with SPAC Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp and commenced trading in late-Nov.
  • "Topper succeeds Louise Kooij, who will transition to the role of Chief Accounting Officer," NAMS said in a statement.
  • Prior to joining Frazier in March 2020, Topper was an operating partner at private equity firm General Atlantic, NAMS said.
  • NAMS stock earlier closed +7.7% at $11.31.

