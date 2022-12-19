Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition to the U.S. after snag - report
- Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of crypto exchange of FTX and its ex-CEO, voluntarily agreed to his extradition to the U.S., where he's charged with defrauding investors and clients, the Washington Post reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The morning's session in a Bahamian court had been a confusing one, as SBF's local lawyer was unaware that his client was going to court that morning. Jerome Roberts, the lawyer, had been on his way to prison to speak with Bankman-Fried when he found out that his client was in court.
- Magistrate Shaka Serville allowed Bankman-Fried to speak with his lawyers via phone and under supervision and continued his remand to Fox Hill prison, the WP said. SBF's legal team is preparing legal documents and he is expected to return to court this week.
- Earlier in the day, Roberts told reporters that his client had agreed to the extradition despite "the strongest possible legal advice," the Washington Post said.
- After U.S. officials filed charges against him last week, SBF was arrested in the Bahamas last week.
