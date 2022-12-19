Entrada stock tumbles ~35% as FDA puts application for muscle wasting therapy on hold

Dec. 19, 2022 5:13 PM ETEntrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Duchenne muscular dystrophy genetic test

Hailshadow

  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put the company's investigational new drug application (IND) for its muscle wasting therapy on a clinical hold.
  • Shares of the small-cap biopharma slumped 34.6% to $13 after hours.
  • The FDA sent a clinical hold notice to the company regarding its IND for its ENTR-601-44 therapy for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • The drug regulator indicated that it would provide an official clinical hold letter to TRDA within 30 days.
  • "The clinical hold on our ENTR-601-44 program is disappointing and we will work to address the FDA’s concerns regarding the IND,” TRDA CEO Dipal Doshi said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.