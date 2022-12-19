Entrada stock tumbles ~35% as FDA puts application for muscle wasting therapy on hold
Dec. 19, 2022 5:13 PM ETEntrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put the company's investigational new drug application (IND) for its muscle wasting therapy on a clinical hold.
- Shares of the small-cap biopharma slumped 34.6% to $13 after hours.
- The FDA sent a clinical hold notice to the company regarding its IND for its ENTR-601-44 therapy for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- The drug regulator indicated that it would provide an official clinical hold letter to TRDA within 30 days.
- "The clinical hold on our ENTR-601-44 program is disappointing and we will work to address the FDA’s concerns regarding the IND,” TRDA CEO Dipal Doshi said in a statement.
Comments