Catalyst Pharma gains U.S. rights to Eisai epilepsy drug Fycompa
Dec. 19, 2022 5:17 PM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY), CPRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) will acquire the U.S. rights to Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) epilepsy drug Fycompa (perampanel) as well as a period to review and negotiate the acquisition of a rare epilepsy asset in the Japanese drugmaker's pipeline.
- Terms calls for Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) to receive a $160M upfront payment, and is eligible future milestones and royalties.
- Catalyst's (CPRX) only marketed drug in the US is Firdapse (amifampridine) for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare neuromuscular disease.
