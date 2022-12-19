Catalyst Pharma gains U.S. rights to Eisai epilepsy drug Fycompa

Dec. 19, 2022 5:17 PM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY), CPRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Epilepsy treatment

jarun011

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) will acquire the U.S. rights to Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) epilepsy drug Fycompa (perampanel) as well as a period to review and negotiate the acquisition of a rare epilepsy asset in the Japanese drugmaker's pipeline.
  • Terms calls for Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) to receive a $160M upfront payment, and is eligible future milestones and royalties.
  • Catalyst's (CPRX) only marketed drug in the US is Firdapse (amifampridine) for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare neuromuscular disease.
