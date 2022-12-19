Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) on Monday announced a string of initiatives to cut costs and increase savings, including plant capacity reduction and closing down of its manufacturing sites, in wake of a fine imposed by the European Commission.

The EC in late November fined Trinseo €32.6 million related to a 2018 investigation on its styrene purchasing practices in Europe. The company said it paid the amount in full this month.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company expects $79 million to $89 million in pre-tax charges from the proposed restructuring initiatives. Around $55 to $61 million of the costs are to be incurred in Q4 2022, with the remainder through 2024.

The company is shutting down a styrene manufacturing plant and a polycarbonate production line in Germany, and lowering capacity at its SB latex in Hamina, Finland starting mid 2023, citing oversupply in Europe.

In Mexico, Trinseo is consolidating its PMMA sheet manufacturing site into the continuous sheet manufacturing operation of Aristech Surfaces in Florence, Kentucky.

Trinseo is expecting about $60 million of annual profitability improvement from these actions.