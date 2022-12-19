Corporación América Airports says Nov. passenger traffic at 87.4% of pre-pandemic levels
Dec. 19, 2022 5:42 PM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Private airport operator Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) on Monday said total passenger traffic for the month of Nov. increased 34.5% Y/Y.
- The rise in traffic was supported by a continued recovery in travel demand, with passenger traffic higher across all geographies, CAAP said in a statement.
- CAAP said traffic in Armenia had reached above pre-pandemic levels, while Ecuador and Argentina were at 97% and 92%, respectively.
- Overall Nov. passenger traffic recovered to 87.4% of pre-pandemic levels in Nov. 2019.
- CAAP said cargo volume for Nov. rose 0.7% Y/Y and stood at 74.2% of Nov. 2019 levels. Almost 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil.
- Corporación América Airports (CAAP) stock earlier closed -0.1% at $7.92.
Comments