Dec. 19, 2022 6:02 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Monday said it had got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its generic version of the drug carnitor.
  • The FDA approval was for ANIP's levocarnitine tablets, 330 mg.
  • ANIP's levocarnitine tablets are a generic version of the drug carnitor.
  • Carnitor is a medicine used to treat symptoms of end-stage renal disease and carnitine deficiency.
  • "The current annual U.S. market for Levocarnitine Tablets is approximately $10.0 million," ANIP said in a statement, citing data from IQVIA/IMS Health.
