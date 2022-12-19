ANI Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for generic levocarnitine tablets
Dec. 19, 2022 6:02 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Monday said it had got U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its generic version of the drug carnitor.
- The FDA approval was for ANIP's levocarnitine tablets, 330 mg.
- ANIP's levocarnitine tablets are a generic version of the drug carnitor.
- Carnitor is a medicine used to treat symptoms of end-stage renal disease and carnitine deficiency.
- "The current annual U.S. market for Levocarnitine Tablets is approximately $10.0 million," ANIP said in a statement, citing data from IQVIA/IMS Health.
- ANIP stock earlier closed marginally higher at $38.11.
Comments