Lucid Group stock surges after completing stock sale

Dec. 19, 2022 6:03 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Lucid Air Electric Car

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) announced the completion of an "at-the-market" equity offering program on Monday after the market close.

The EV manufacturer said the sale of 56.2 million shares garnered gross proceeds of approximately $600M. The capital raise adds to $915M that the automaker intends to raise via a private placement of approximately 85.7M shares to an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, Ayar Third Investment Company.

Lucid shares rose over 7% at post-market highs before moderating gains to 3.73% as of 6PM ET.

