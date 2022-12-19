Baxter downgraded to neutral at JP Morgan on short-term business trends
Dec. 19, 2022 6:10 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- JP Morgan has downgraded Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to neutral from outperform saying that a "recovery trade" in the company is more likely in 2H 2023 rather than 1H.
- The firm also lowered its price target from $68 to $55 (10% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Robbie Marcus said that for his viewpoint to improve, he needs to see Baxter (BAX) issue 2023 guidance, a return to beating and raising on the bottom line, and improvement in portfolio management.
- Deutsche Bank also recently downgraded Baxter (BAX).
