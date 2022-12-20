Bank of Japan holds rates, widens yield target range, yen strengthens
Dec. 20, 2022 12:53 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0% during its December meeting by a unanimous vote, as expected.
- At the same time, the central bank tweaked its yield curve control tolerance range, amid efforts to ease some of the cost of prolonged monetary stimulus.
- The board said it will expand the range of 10-year govt. bond yield fluctuations from its current +/-0.25 ppts to +/- 0.5 ppts.
- The Y/Y rate of CPI (all items less fresh food) is likely to rise toward the end of 2022 before easing in the middle of FY 2023.
- The board reiterated it will take extra easing measures if needed, and expect short-and long-term policy rates to stay at their present or lower levels.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
