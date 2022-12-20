Japan -2.46%. BOJ leaves policy unchanged, as expected. Japan finance minister Suzuki says there has been no decision on revising the BOJ deal.

China -1.02%. China holds LPR rate steady for 4th month amid economy reels from COVID.

The World Bank has cut its China 2023 GDP forecast to 4.3% (from 4.5%).

Hong Kong -1.66%.

Australia -1.54%. Australia weekly consumer confidence 82.5 (prior 82.9).

India -1.04%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, major US indices are ending lower for the fourth consecutive day. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index which fell by -1.49%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell -162.94 points are -0.49% at 32757.55. The S&P 500 -34.70 points or -0.90% at 3817.65. The Nasdaq Composite fell -159.37 points or -1.49% at 10546.04.

New Zealand December business confidence -70.2 (prior-57.1).

U.S. crude ticked up 0.41% to $75.5 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $79.87 per barrel.

Spot gold was slightly higher at $1,790.83 per ounce.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.68%; S&P 500 -0.88%; Nasdaq -1.06%.