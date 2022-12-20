Amazon Web Services secures $723.88M Navy BPA contract

  • Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was awarded a $723.88M five-year, single-award, firm-fixed-price Department of Navy, or DoN, enterprise software license, or ESL, blanket purchase agreement, or BPA.
  • The BPA provides DoN access to AWS's commercial cloud environment, AWS Professional Services, and AWS training and certification courses.
  • Work will be performed for a maximum of five years from December 2022 through December 2028.
  • The BPA is issued under DoN ESL in accordance with the policy and guidelines in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Section 208.74.
  • Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using a variety of funding types, including operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; other procurement funds; and working capital funds.
  • The BPA is supported by a limited source justification for brand name and determination for a single-award BPA.
  • The primary authority supporting this justification is Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 8.405-6.
  • The acquisition is being conducted on a brand name basis in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6.
  • Naval Information Warfare Center is the contracting activity.

