Microsoft added as an awardee for $900M ceiling Air Force contract

Dec. 20, 2022

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract with a $900M ceiling announced Dec. 9, 2022.
  • The contract is for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition.
  • The location of work performance will be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed December 2032.
  • These awards are the result of full and open competition, and 94 responses were received.
  • Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to each contractor.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management is the contracting activity.
  • Other awardees of the contract include names like Accenture Federal Services (ACN), Boeing (BA), Science Applications International (SAIC), Northrop Grumman Systems (NOC) and more.

