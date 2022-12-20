Comtech awarded 5G locations services contact with tier-1 MNO in Canada

Dec. 20, 2022 2:38 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) notifies that the company was recently awarded a contract to install a 5G virtual Mobile Location Center production site and deliver location-based services for a tier-1 mobile network operator in Canada-further expanding the company's drive to be the world's preferred precise, network-based geolocation services provider.
  • Comtech’s 5G solutions to bring unprecedented value and enhanced customer outcomes for new network applications.
  • Comtech's vMLC system is used to help pinpoint the location of mobile devices connected to 5G networks.
  • The contract will significantly enhance 9-1-1 rapid response capabilities in a wide variety of emergency situations-allowing the mobile carrier to benefit from a cloud native platform and providing public safety agencies with services to more accurately locate 9-1-1 callers.
  • Comtech’s 5G vMLC solution enables new 5G positioning techniques and is poised to support connected devices in an Internet of Things context, unleashing expanded business opportunities with near real-time, trusted device location data and information.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.