Comtech awarded 5G locations services contact with tier-1 MNO in Canada
Dec. 20, 2022 2:38 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) notifies that the company was recently awarded a contract to install a 5G virtual Mobile Location Center production site and deliver location-based services for a tier-1 mobile network operator in Canada-further expanding the company's drive to be the world's preferred precise, network-based geolocation services provider.
- Comtech’s 5G solutions to bring unprecedented value and enhanced customer outcomes for new network applications.
- Comtech's vMLC system is used to help pinpoint the location of mobile devices connected to 5G networks.
- The contract will significantly enhance 9-1-1 rapid response capabilities in a wide variety of emergency situations-allowing the mobile carrier to benefit from a cloud native platform and providing public safety agencies with services to more accurately locate 9-1-1 callers.
- Comtech’s 5G vMLC solution enables new 5G positioning techniques and is poised to support connected devices in an Internet of Things context, unleashing expanded business opportunities with near real-time, trusted device location data and information.
