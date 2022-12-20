AAR extends distribution relationship with Leach International
Dec. 20, 2022 2:48 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced an extension of its distribution relationship with Leach International.
- AAR will continue to stock, promote, and sell electromechanical and solid-state switch gears, such as relays, switches, relay panels, and power distribution units, to OEMs for new production, commercial airlines, and MRO providers, as well as to the military aftermarket, on behalf of Leach.
- "This contract renews our commitment to Leach by buffering the supply chain and supporting Mil-Aero OEMs with their power distribution needs,” said Darren Spiegel, VP and General Manager at AAR. “Leach is the historic leader in aircraft electrification, and AAR is proud to enhance that mission.”
