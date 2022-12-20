Eneti signs initial installation contract for newbuild WTIV

Dec. 20, 2022 2:52 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines for a project commencing in H1 2025.
  • The contract will be performed by the company’s first of two NG16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Korea.
  • The vessel, to be named “Nessie”, will be delivered by the shipyard during the Q4 2024.
  • Inclusive of mobilization beginning early in Q1 2025, the engagement is expected to be between 226 and 276 days and generate ~€60M to €73M of net revenue after forecasted project costs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.