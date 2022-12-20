Eneti signs initial installation contract for newbuild WTIV
Dec. 20, 2022 2:52 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines for a project commencing in H1 2025.
- The contract will be performed by the company’s first of two NG16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Korea.
- The vessel, to be named “Nessie”, will be delivered by the shipyard during the Q4 2024.
- Inclusive of mobilization beginning early in Q1 2025, the engagement is expected to be between 226 and 276 days and generate ~€60M to €73M of net revenue after forecasted project costs.
