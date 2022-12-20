Installed Building Products acquires ABS Insulating Company, adding $21M to revenue

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) acquires ABS Insulating Company, ABS Sprayfoam Insulation and ABS Coastal Insulating Company.
  • Established in 1991, ABS serves the greater Charlotte, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC markets, installing fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and gutters into new residential projects.
  • Jeff Edwards, Chairman and CEO commented, “With approximately $21M of annual revenue, ABS is a well-established installer throughout the greater Charlotte and Myrtle Beach markets and helps solidify our presence in these compelling geographies. To date in 2022, we have acquired approximately $109M of annual revenues, exceeding the $100M expectation announced earlier in the year. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I want to welcome ABS onto our team."

