Elon Musk mum on poll results but looks to change voting rules

Elon Musk has not directly addressed the results of a Twitter (TWTR) leadership poll that ended with users saying he should step down.

But Musk did cast some doubt on the results indirectly and said Twitter would narrow who could vote in future polls.

A Twitter user posted on Monday that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game."

In response, the Tesla (TSLA) CEO and Twitter chief said: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

Musk also replied with "interesting" to a tweet that suggested bots had dominated the poll yesterday where Musk asked if he should remain at the top spot of Twitter.

More than 10M users, or 57.5%, voted yes. Musk had said he would abide by the results of the poll. He had also said that Twitter would put major policy changes at the social media company up to a vote by users in future.

Several analysts have called Monday's developments a positive for Tesla's (TSLA) stock, including Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. The removal of the "major overhang" on Tesla's stock is seen helping slow down or end any brand deterioration related to Musk.

Large TSLA shareholder KoGuan Le and other investors have said that a CEO succession plan is critical with Tesla (TSLA) aiming to ramp up production at two new assembly plants, prepare to ship the new Cybertruck, and construct its fifth Gigafactory.

TSLA ended slightly lower on Monday but rose a little on postmarket trading.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Musk could take a hit of nearly $30B on his TWTR investment.

-- Clark Schultz contributed to this report.