Ellington Financial estimates book value per share relatively flat in November
Dec. 20, 2022 3:37 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC), EFC.PA, EFC.PBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on Monday has estimated its book value to be $14.89 per share of common stock as of November 30.
- That's up from $14.86 a share in October.
- November's estimate included the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on December 27, 2022 to holders of record on November 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2022, the mortgage REIT said.
- Previously, (Nov 17) Ellington Financial estimates book value per share of $14.86 as of Oct 31.
