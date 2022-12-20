Ellington Financial estimates book value per share relatively flat in November

Dec. 20, 2022 3:37 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC), EFC.PA, EFC.PBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on Monday has estimated its book value to be $14.89 per share of common stock as of November 30.
  • That's up from $14.86 a share in October.
  • November's estimate included the effect of the previously announced monthly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on December 27, 2022 to holders of record on November 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2022, the mortgage REIT said.
  • Previously, (Nov 17) Ellington Financial estimates book value per share of $14.86 as of Oct 31.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.