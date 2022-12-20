Par Pacific names Shawn Flores as CFO

Dec. 20, 2022 3:46 AM ETPar Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Shawn Flores has been promoted to Senior Vice President & CFO of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR).
  • Flores has been with Par Pacific since 2014 in a variety of financial leadership roles.
  • Most recently, Flores held the position of Vice President of Finance where he was responsible for Par Pacific's treasury, risk management, financial planning and strategy, and mergers and acquisitions functions.
  • Prior to joining Par Pacific, Flores worked in finance roles with BG Group in Houston, Texas and the United Kingdom.
  • Concurrently, the company has appointed William Monteleone as President effective January 1, 2023.
  • Mr. Monteleone has been with Par Pacific since 2013, most recently having served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since 2017.

