Par Pacific names Shawn Flores as CFO
Dec. 20, 2022 3:46 AM ETPar Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Shawn Flores has been promoted to Senior Vice President & CFO of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR).
- Flores has been with Par Pacific since 2014 in a variety of financial leadership roles.
- Most recently, Flores held the position of Vice President of Finance where he was responsible for Par Pacific's treasury, risk management, financial planning and strategy, and mergers and acquisitions functions.
- Prior to joining Par Pacific, Flores worked in finance roles with BG Group in Houston, Texas and the United Kingdom.
- Concurrently, the company has appointed William Monteleone as President effective January 1, 2023.
- Mr. Monteleone has been with Par Pacific since 2013, most recently having served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since 2017.
