European markets in red, still assessing interest rate hikes
Dec. 20, 2022 3:57 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
London -0.73%.
Germany -0.92%. Germany November PPI -3.9% vs -2.5% m/m expected
France -1.21%.
Switzerland November trade balance CHF 2.31 billion vs CHF 4.14 billion prior. The BOJ sends volatility waves through markets, risk-off likely in play.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.03% in early morning trade, with all sectors and major bourses opening in negative territory. Travel and leisure and tech stocks led losses
Coming up in the session: Eurozone October current account balance expected shortly at 0.9.00 GMT
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than eight basis point to 3.66%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up almost ten basis point to 2.3%
Britain’s 10-year yield was up almost fourteen basis point to 3.64%.
