European markets in red, still assessing interest rate hikes

Dec. 20, 2022 3:57 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

London -0.73%.

Germany -0.92%. Germany November PPI -3.9% vs -2.5% m/m expected

France -1.21%.

Switzerland November trade balance CHF 2.31 billion vs CHF 4.14 billion prior. The BOJ sends volatility waves through markets, risk-off likely in play.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.03% in early morning trade, with all sectors and major bourses opening in negative territory. Travel and leisure and tech stocks led losses

Coming up in the session: Eurozone October current account balance expected shortly at 0.9.00 GMT

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than eight basis point to 3.66%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up almost ten basis point to 2.3%

Britain’s 10-year yield was up almost fourteen basis point to 3.64%.

Comments (1)

