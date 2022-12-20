Myriad Genetics names new marketing chief, and makes other key appointments
Dec. 20, 2022 3:56 AM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announced key additions to senior executives to help further strengthen the company’s product roadmap and improve commercial execution.
- Glenn Farrell recently joined Myriad as SVP and CMO, he has more than 25 years of experience leading brand strategy and successful go-to-market programs in healthcare, life sciences and technology and most recently served as the CMO and founding team member at Sema4 Holdings.
- Other key additions include Michael Lyons as General Manager of Oncology; John Oberg as SVP of Business Development; Lisa Olson-Coombe as VP of Lab Transformation and Marc Leighton as senior VP for Product Management.
Comments