Orvana Minerals GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $27.71M; initiates FY23 guidance

Dec. 20, 2022 4:13 AM ETOrvana Minerals Corp. (ORVMF), ORV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orvana Minerals press release (OTCPK:ORVMF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Revenue of $27.71M (+9.9% Y/Y).
  • Production of 57,658 gold equivalent ounces (44,698 gold ounces, 4.8 million copper pounds and 157,207 silver ounces).
  • 23,620 meters were drilled in fiscal 2022 at El Valle Boinás and 2,042 infill meters were drilled at Carlés.
  • 5,498 m of Greenfield drilling (1,405 m at Lidia and 4,093 m at Ortosa Godán).
  • Capital Expenditures of $11.5 million, below revised guidance of $15 -$17 million.
  • COC of $1,497, above revised guidance of $1,300-$1,400, mainly due to the higher than forecasted electricity cost.
  • AISC of $1,864, slightly above revised guidance of $1,700-$1,850 due to the higher COC, partially off-set by lower capital expenditures.

  • FY2023 Orovalle Guidance: Gold: 46K – 51 K Au Oz; Copper: 4.0 M – 4.4 M Cu lb; COC and AISC: $1,300 - $1,400 and $1,650 – $1,800; CAPEX: $14.5 M – $16.5M.

Comments

