SSC Security Services GAAP EPS of -C$0.05, revenue of C$26.51M

Dec. 20, 2022 4:16 AM ETSSC Security Services Corp. (SECUF), SECU:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SSC Security Services press release (OTCQX:SECUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.05.
  • Revenue of C$26.51M (+382.0% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: In our legacy business, the majority of our legacy assets are expected to convert to cash over the next year. Our objective is to make these resources available for the expansion of our security business.

  • We plan to continue to distribute capital to shareholders via the dividend, operate with minimal to no debt while maintaining solid liquidity, and focus on maximizing Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.