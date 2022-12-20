SSC Security Services GAAP EPS of -C$0.05, revenue of C$26.51M
Dec. 20, 2022
- SSC Security Services press release (OTCQX:SECUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.05.
- Revenue of C$26.51M (+382.0% Y/Y).
- Outlook: In our legacy business, the majority of our legacy assets are expected to convert to cash over the next year. Our objective is to make these resources available for the expansion of our security business.
We plan to continue to distribute capital to shareholders via the dividend, operate with minimal to no debt while maintaining solid liquidity, and focus on maximizing Adjusted EBITDA per share.
