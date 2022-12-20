KKR agrees to acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Dec. 20, 2022 5:21 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) agrees to acquire all shares in Japan-based Bushu Pharmaceuticals from BPEA EQT, for an undisclosed sum.
- With the move, KKR aims to accelerate Bushu Pharma’s growth and further position the company as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization for the pharmaceuticals market in Japan and worldwide.
- Upon closure, KKR plans to work alongside Bushu Pharma’s management team to expand into new and growing segments and explore organic and inorganic opportunities for growth to deliver more healthcare solutions to patients.
- The private equity firm is making its investment from one of KKR’s Asia-focused investment funds.
- The deal is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.
Comments