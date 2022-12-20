Magna to acquire Veoneer Active Safety Business for $1.525B
Dec. 20, 2022 5:56 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has agreed to acquire the Veoneer Active Safety business from SSW Partners for $1.525B in cash.
- The transaction is expected to close near mid-year 2023, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
- The acquisition expands Magna's (MGA) ADAS sensor and full systems capabilities and adds 2,200 engineers, including 1,800 for systems, software and sensor development.
- Veoneer Active Safety sales are projected to be ~$1.1B in 2022 and growing to ~$1.9B in 2024. The combined business is projected to generate ~$3B in sales in 2024.
