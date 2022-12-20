Dassault Systèmes, McPhy and Visiativ Team join hands for green energy transition
Dec. 20, 2022 6:01 AM ETMcPhy Energy S.A. (MPHYF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dassault Systèmes, McPhy Energy (OTCPK:MPHYF) and Visiativ are collaborating to drive the green energy transition, by enabling McPhy to increase the competitiveness of its low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, and confirm its role as a key partner for the hydrogen market.
- McPhy will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, with the help of Visiativ, to optimize equipment performance as well as processes and tools across multiple sites
- Platform approach enables McPhy to support its growth strategy in particular with the preparation for its new Gigafactory in France in 2024
- “The Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform deployed by Visiativ will help us structure our teams and our business. A unified architecture across all our sites (France, Italy and Germany) is a key step in McPhy's industrial scale-up, with the aim of optimizing collaborative processes across our European technology teams. We will also reduce our time-to-market in product development and project engineering for our clients, in particular by modelling the manufacturing process before our products are launched on the market," said Benoît Barrière, CTO of McPhy.
Comments