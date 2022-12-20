Zinc8 Energy Solutions announces $3M private placement
Dec. 20, 2022 6:10 AM ETZinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (ZAIRF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTCPK:ZAIRF) to offer of up to 15M units at a price of $0.20 per unit as a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3M.
- The proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital expenditures including operating expenses, research and development, pursuing advancement of the company's business plan, salaries and wages, investor relations and marketing fees, and professional fees.
- Each unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant.
