Broadway Financial announces credit agreement with ESOP
Dec. 20, 2022 6:27 AM ETBroadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) has approved extending a series of loans from time to time aggregating up to $5M to the City First Bank, National Association Employee Stock Ownership Trust.
- These loans will help increase the ownership of the company by its employees in a non-dilutive manner and improve the company’s ability to retain and recruit employees.
- As previously disclosed, Broadway has plans to use the $150M of equity capital raised in June this year to further accelerate its growth, which will require recruiting more employees over time.
- CEO, Brian Argrett commented, “Earlier this quarter, we discussed our exciting plans for continued growth in our business. I am pleased that the Board of Directors has approved this ESOP loan, which will facilitate that growth in a manner that recognizes the foundational importance of the contributions of our employees to our future success, the importance of long-term alignment of the interests of our employees and our stockholders, and the relationship between employee ownership and our ability to retain and attract qualified new employees. We are excited to see how increased employee ownership can help drive further value for all our stakeholders, particularly including our company, our investors, and our clients.”
