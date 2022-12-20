Smart Share Global GAAP EPADS of -$0.06, revenue of $114.56M beats by $1.42M
Dec. 20, 2022 6:34 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Smart Share Global press release (NASDAQ:EM): Q3 GAAP EPADS of -$0.06.
- Revenue of $114.56M (-11.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.42M.
- Revenues from power bank sales decreased by 33.9% to RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB27.4 million in the same period of 2021.
- Revenues from other revenues, which mainly comprise of revenue from advertising services and new business initiatives, decreased by 19.0% to RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB7.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Number of POIs1 reached 956 thousand as of the end of the third quarter of 2022
- POIs operated through network partner model reached 47.4% as of the end of the third quarter of 2022
- Shares -2.89% AH
