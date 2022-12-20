Smart Share Global GAAP EPADS of -$0.06, revenue of $114.56M beats by $1.42M

Dec. 20, 2022 6:34 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Smart Share Global press release (NASDAQ:EM): Q3 GAAP EPADS of -$0.06.
  • Revenue of $114.56M (-11.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.42M.
  • Revenues from power bank sales decreased by 33.9% to RMB18.1 million (US$2.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB27.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Revenues from other revenues, which mainly comprise of revenue from advertising services and new business initiatives, decreased by 19.0% to RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB7.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Number of POIs1 reached 956 thousand as of the end of the third quarter of 2022
  • POIs operated through network partner model reached 47.4% as of the end of the third quarter of 2022
    • Shares -2.89% AH

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.