Radware to provide application and network security for multinational pharmaceutical company
Dec. 20, 2022 6:41 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) has signed a deal with a large multinational pharmaceutical company, to increase the cyber defenses around its global hybrid environment.
- “Companies continue to be called on to ramp up security defenses in the face of rising cyberattacks and at the same time lower costs and eliminate platform complexities with fewer technical resources. It’s the reality of today’s macro-economic environment and threat landscape. Radware’s end-to-end application and network security solution addresses this challenge head on. Our one-stop shop simplifies integration, automates comprehensive protection against the most damaging cyberattacks, and optimizes ROI.” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer.
