3M to exit all PFAS manufacturing by 2025 end
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) plans to exit all per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) manufacturing by the end of 2025.
- The decision "is based on thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape, including multiple factors such as accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence of PFAS in the environment and changing stakeholder expectations," the company said.
- Production of all fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products will cease. The current annual net sales of manufactured PFAS are ~$1.3B with estimated EBITDA margins of approximately 16%.
- Over the course of the exit from PFAS manufacturing, 3M expects to incur related total pre-tax charges of approximately $1.3B to $2.3B, including the fourth quarter 2022 pre-tax charge in a range of $0.7B to $1B.
