Multicorp enters agreement with medical glove manufacturer
Dec. 20, 2022 6:49 AM ETMultiCorp International, Inc. (MCIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MultiCorp International (OTCPK:MCIC) has secured an agreement with a global glove manufacturer that will allow the company to offer medical-grade gloves to the healthcare community.
- The company commented, "We have MCIC branded gloves, 100 gloves per box, 100% Nitrile gloves at excellent prices, and we are also offering Cranberry branded gloves at preferential prices. Artificial Intelligence-based supply chain and logistics technology is helping MCIC to stay competitive by not passing holding costs, otherwise incurred by MCIC, to customers. Technology has allowed the company to be super competitive when it comes to our bidding on national and local healthcare companies as well as individual hospitals and skilled care facilities."
Comments