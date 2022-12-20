Irish budget carrier Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) said it has confirmed a 4-year agreement with its Irish pilots on Tuesday.

The agreement with Fórsa, the union representing its Irish pilots and the second largest union in Ireland in its broader scope, offers an “accelerated restoration of pay cuts previously agreed during the Covid Pandemic” in December payroll as well as 3 years of pay increases through 2027. The airline said the agreement was finalized in talks facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission last week.

“We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Fórsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the Dec payroll in time for Christmas,” Darrell Hughes, Ryanair’s People Director, said. “This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next 4 years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past 9 months.”

Read more on the carrier’s recent fuel deal with Shell.