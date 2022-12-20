Rocket Lab pushes back first U.S. launch to January

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced the launch window for its first Electron mission from U.S. soil has been rescheduled to January of 2023.

The decision was driven by weather and the additional time that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration at Wallops and the Federal Aviation Administration required to complete essential regulatory documentation for launch.

The company noted the delay in documentation left only two days in the originally scheduled 14-day launch window and both of those final remaining days were unsuitable for launch due to bad weather.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is now closed for launch activity for the remainder of the December due to holiday airspace restrictions, preventing further launch attempts in 2022.

The mission scheduled for January will still take place from Virginia to mark RKLB's first U.S. launch.

As a result of the launch delay, Rocket Lab (RKLB) now expects Q4 2022 revenue of $46M to $47M vs. a prior outlook for $51M to $54M.

Mission details: The Virginia Is For Launch Lovers mission will deploy three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. The mission is the first of three Electron launches for HawkEye 360 in a contract that will see Rocket Lab deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit between by the end of 2024.

